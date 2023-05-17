Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC acquits him of rape charges

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Bhopal division has approached the Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati (AJAK) police to lodge FIR against a woman for posting 'defamatory' remarks against him on social media after HC acquitted him of rape charges leveled by her, the police said on Wednesday.

Station house officer (SHO) of AJAK police station, Akansha Sharma said that the complainant, Gaurav singh Chadhar is the ADRM of Bhopal division, against whom, a woman clerk had leveled allegations of rape the previous year.

Chadhar had approached the high court in this regard, where he was acquitted.

During this, the woman had also uploaded 'defamatory' posts against Chadhar on social media platforms, owing to which, Chadhar has approached the AJAK police. He told the police that the defamatory and derogatory posts uploaded by the woman on social media platforms have besmirched his reputation.

SHO Sharma said that the matter is being probed currently, after which action shall be taken against the woman.

