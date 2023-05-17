 Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC acquits him of rape charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC acquits him of rape charges

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC acquits him of rape charges

SHO Sharma said that the matter is being probed currently, after which action shall be taken against the woman.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Bhopal division has approached the Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati (AJAK) police to lodge FIR against a woman for posting 'defamatory' remarks against him on social media after HC acquitted him of rape charges leveled by her, the police said on Wednesday.

Read Also
MP Horror: Man axes wife's intimate parts, slits her throat and later hangs self in Ratlam
article-image

Station house officer (SHO) of AJAK police station, Akansha Sharma said that the complainant, Gaurav singh Chadhar is the ADRM of Bhopal division, against whom, a woman clerk had leveled allegations of rape the previous year.

Read Also
MP: Tiger beheads elderly woman in Seoni, devours her torso
article-image

Chadhar had approached the high court in this regard, where he was acquitted.

During this, the woman had also uploaded 'defamatory' posts against Chadhar on social media platforms, owing to which, Chadhar has approached the AJAK police. He told the police that the defamatory and derogatory posts uploaded by the woman on social media platforms have besmirched his reputation.

SHO Sharma said that the matter is being probed currently, after which action shall be taken against the woman.

Read Also
MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...

MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

MP: After 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', mountaineer Megha Parmar dropped as brand ambassador of MP...

MP: After 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', mountaineer Megha Parmar dropped as brand ambassador of MP...

MP: Tiger beheads elderly woman in Seoni, devours her torso

MP: Tiger beheads elderly woman in Seoni, devours her torso

Bhopal: Annual income limit of SC students hiked

Bhopal: Annual income limit of SC students hiked