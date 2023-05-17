MP Horror: Man axes wife's intimate parts, slits her throat and later hangs self in Ratlam

Mumbai: Man stabs wife, then hangs self to death |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A suspected family dispute ended in gruesome murder after a man slit her wife's throat, attacked her private parts with an axe and cut off her ears in Ratlam on Tuesday evening. Later, he killed himself.

The incident was reported at Talod village under Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

Deceased were identified as Balu Singh, 35, son of Sardar Singh, a resident of Talod village and his wife Tejkunwar, 32. Sub-inspector Narayan Giri from Alot police station informed that the case has been registered under relevant Sections of IPC and investigation is on. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police informed that the couple had two kids from their marriage, a 13-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy. A day before the incident, the couple sent their kids to their maternal aunt’s place.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the couple often had disputes over trivial issues. Accused Balu attacked his wife with an axe, sickle, and blade on her private part. In a fit of rage, the accused brutally slit her throat, broke her jaw, slit her cheeks. If this is not enough, the accused cut off both of her ears too.

Police informed that there have been disputes between the couple in the past as well and a complaint has been lodged at the Alot police station.

On Tuesday, village sarpanch Suresh Porwal had called police. Due to the lock of the door, the police had to break the door as well. When the police broke open the door, the husband was found hanging, while the wife was lying dead in her own pool of blood on the ground.

Alot police called the FSL team from Ratlam. Later the bodies were brought to Alot Civil Hospital where their post-mortem was done.