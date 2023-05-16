Madhya Pradesh: Katni man axes wife and toddler, later hangs self

A final year student of Government Degree College from Pathankot, was found hanging in his hostel room. | Representative Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked his wife and a toddler with an axe and later hanged himself in Bandari village limits of Badwara in Katni on Tuesday. The wife died on the spot while the two and a half year girl is struggling between life and death.

The reason behind the incident is said to be family discord.

Superintendent of Police, Abhijeet Ranjan said, that Deep Singh Kol, a resident of Vidisha district, had come to his in-laws' house in village Bandari with his wife Roopa Kol and two-and-a-half-year-old girl. That day, he had a dispute with his family, in which he attacked daughter and wife. The wife died during the treatment.

Further investigations are underway.

Suicide helpline | File

