Madhya Pradesh: 7 places to visit in Mandu this summer vacation

6. Darwazas (Gateways) The 45 km parapet of walls that encircle Mandu are punctuated by 12 gateways. Most notable of these is Delhi Darwaza, the main entrance of the fortress city, for which the approach is through a series of gateways such as Alamgir and Bhangi Darwaza, through which the present road passes.

