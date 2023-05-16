Madhya Pradesh: 7 places to visit in Mandu this summer vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
1. Roopmati's Pavilion was originally built as an army observation post. From its hilltop perch, this graceful structure with its two pavilions was a retreat of the lovely queen, from where she could see Baz Bahadur's palace and the Narmada flowing through the Nimar plains far below.
MP Toursim
2. Rewa Kund Nestled behind a area in the hill, Rewa Kund is belived to be an ancient lake widened and rebuilt by Baz Bahadur.
MP Toursim
3. Jahaz Mahal This 120-meter-long 'Jahaz Mahal' built between two artificial lakes, Munj Talab and Kapur Talab, is an elegant two-storied palace. With its open pavilions, balconies overhanging the water and open terrace, Jahaz Mahal is an imaginative recreation in stones of a royal pleasure craft.
MP Toursim
4. Hindola Mahal: An audience hall, it derives the name of 'swinging palace' from its sloping sidewalls. Superb and innovative techniques are also evident in its ornamental facade, delicate trellis work in sandstone, and beautifully moulded columns.
MP Toursim
5. Ashrafi Mahal built by Hoshang Shah's successor, Mahmud Shah Khilji, this 'palace of gold coins', facing the Jami Masjid, was conceived as an academic institution (madrassa). In the same complex, he built a seven-storied tower to celebrate his victory over Rana Khumba of Mewar, of which only one storey has survived.
MP Toursim
6. Darwazas (Gateways) The 45 km parapet of walls that encircle Mandu are punctuated by 12 gateways. Most notable of these is Delhi Darwaza, the main entrance of the fortress city, for which the approach is through a series of gateways such as Alamgir and Bhangi Darwaza, through which the present road passes.
MP Toursim
7. Mandu Fort Spread across 82 kms, the massive structure is considered as India's biggest fort.
MP Toursim
