Indore: Man strangles 7-year son to death at 2nd wife's behest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pestered by second wife, a man strangulated his seven-year-old son to death in Limbodi area under Tejaji Nagar police station late on Sunday night. The accused is on the run.

Family members told the police that on Sunday night, seven-year-old Prateek had gone to his father Shashikant's room to sleep with him. When he did not wake up till late in the morning, his grandmother Krishnabai reached the room. However, Shashikant was missing. When Krishnabai tried to wake up Prateek, he did not respond.

She detected assault marks on neck and mouth and called other family members. Prateek was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Prateek’s uncle told the police that Shashikant had received a call from his second wife on Sunday night. He alleged that she asked Shashikant to choose between her and Prateek. Prateek’s real mother had died four years back and Shashikant had married again.

Krishnabai told the police that at night she had heard Shashikant talking to his second wife Payal. He later went for a walk outside the house while talking to her. After a few minutes he came back and went to sleep in his room.

Shashikant's elder brother Rajesh told the police that Shashikant was a car driver in a private company. His second wife Payal gave birth to a child two months back. Since then she was at her maternal home in Nadanpura.

A dispute had been brewing between husband and wife for the last many days.

Payal had a grudge against Prateek and had refused to return.

Tejaji Nagar police officials said that Shashikant was absconding. Statements of members of the family had been recorded. On the basis of the statements, a case of murder was registered and post mortem of the body was done. Neighbours informed the police that accused Shashikant was a drug addict and used to often fight with his neighours.

Posters pasted in police stations at Khandwa

Posters of Shashikant were pasted at several places in Khandwa after police came to know that he had escaped towards it.