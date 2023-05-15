Indore man goes on a stealing spree, picks women's clothes, strangles little girls; cops begin search

Indore: Police searching for suspicious man steals women's clothes at night, strangles little girls | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A peculiar incident has come to fore in Indore where an unidentified man has gone on a stealing spree, giving tough time to residents and cops.

Apparently, at night when people switch off the lights and go off to sleep, this accused man climbs their boundary wall and steals women's clothes from the balcony and leaves. Sometimes, he misbehaves with little girls and strangles them for fun.

Several CCTV footage of the man have come to light and the police are now searching for him.

According to a Amar Ujala report, the case pertains to Scheme 78 of Indore. Last week, people complained that a mad man stole women's clothes at night. Since then, the police have been searching for him.

The first CCTV footage of the accused surfaced on Saturday. There is panic among the residents due to lack of information about the accused. Now, the residents themselves are patrolling the entire area with sticks and baseball bats in hand. They alleged that the man steals women’s clothes, strangles girls and then jumps over walls to run away.

No one held for questioning yet

Khajrana TI Dinesh Verma said,” I was shocked when I reached Scheme-78 while patrolling on Saturday. Many youths and elders were roaming the streets here with sticks. People told me that they are troubled by a madman. As soon as the lights of the houses are switched off, he jumps over the wall and comes inside. Sometimes he steals clothes and sometimes misbehaves with girls.”

“After receiving information, we searched for the accused in deserted houses and streets on Saturday night but could not find any information about him,” he said.

TI Dinesh Verma further said that the matter pertains to Lasudia police station, so now the police are searching for the accused. So far no one has been caught for questioning.

Notably, a similar incident was reported a few years back from Vijay Nagar area where a man used to cut clothes of girls living in hostels.