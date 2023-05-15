 On Cam: Scuffle breaks out between two groups at Indore pub, youths drag it to busy road, thrash each other
Around 12:30, the two groups of friends--mostly drunk, entered into a heated argument.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos and panic gripped Indore after two groups of friends thrashed each other in the middle of the road on Sunday midnight.

Apparently, the youth were partying at a pub based in city's Sky Corporate Park Building on on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Around 12:30, the two groups of friends--mostly drunk, entered into a heated argument.

However, the bouncers were able to control the fight and the party continued.

Three hours later at around 3:30 am on Sunday, a clash broke out between the two parties and the youths were seen thrashing each other, as per a report by Khulasa First, raising questions on the law and order of the city.

Notably, such incidents have become more frequent in the city. A few weeks ago, a similar fight was reported at a gym in Indore.

