On Cam: Scuffle breaks out between two groups at Indore pub, youths drag it to busy road, thrash each other

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos and panic gripped Indore after two groups of friends thrashed each other in the middle of the road on Sunday midnight.
Apparently, the youth were partying at a pub based in city's Sky Corporate Park Building on on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Around 12:30, the two groups of friends--mostly drunk, entered into a heated argument.
However, the bouncers were able to control the fight and the party continued.
Three hours later at around 3:30 am on Sunday, a clash broke out between the two parties and the youths were seen thrashing each other, as per a report by Khulasa First, raising questions on the law and order of the city.
Notably, such incidents have become more frequent in the city. A few weeks ago, a similar fight was reported at a gym in Indore.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)