 On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes & parades them in MP village
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOn Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes & parades them in MP village

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes & parades them in MP village

The woman’s in-laws have refused to let her in the house.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
MP: Couple garlanded with shoes, paraded for having extra marital affair in Katni, shocking video surfaces |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a married woman and her boyfriend were allegedly garlanded with shoes and paraded around the village after her husband found about her extra-marital affair in Katni.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit allegedly fell in love with a married woman, a resident of Sleemanabad village of Katni. The woman invited her boyfriend to meet her at the village, to which he agreed.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bedia girls from Madhya Pradesh enjoy their maiden Delhi visit
article-image

On May 10, the woman’s husband found out about his wife's extra-marital affair and that she was going to meet her alleged lover. Furious, the husband informed about her wife's affair to the villagers. Following this, the villagers, along with the woman's husband, garlanded the couple with shoes and paraded them around the village. Reportedly, this high voltage drama went on for 2 days.

The woman’s in-laws have refused to let her in the house.

When asked about the viral video, Katni Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar Ranjan said, “We have taken cognizance of the matter. Sleemanabad police station in-charge is investigating the matter and action will be taken against the culprits.

Read Also
WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank

Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank