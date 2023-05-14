Bhopal: Bedia girls from Madhya Pradesh enjoy their maiden Delhi visit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Bedia girls from different parts of Madhya Pradesh were brimming with happiness after visiting Delhi for the first time in their life. For some of them, it was their first train journey.

“I travelled on a train for the first time in my life,” said Anita Jaipuria from Rajgarh adding that Vande Bharat train, by which they travelled, was very comfortable

The 10 girls were on a four-day ‘exposure visit’ to Delhi at the invitation of the National Commission for Women (NCW). The girls were taken to places of public interest and historical importance in Delhi.

Neetu Kalawat from Bhopal said that she had heard a lot about the NCW but got an opportunity to interact with its chairperson Rekha Sharma for the first time.

The visit was coordinated by Samvedna, a Bhopal-based organisation working to combat commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in the Bedia community.

Sandhya Jaipuria from Rajgarh told the Free Press that she liked the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya the most. “I got to know about our Constitution there. I learned a lot from this visit and also enjoyed it a lot,” she said.

During their visit, the girls visited offices of various important government bodies and meet top officials such as Anita Sinha, Joint Secretary National Human Rights Commission, Miranda Ingudam, Director National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson National Commission for Women, and Katyayani Anand, Legal Consultant, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The girls also visited famous landmarks in the city such as India Gate, Qutub Minar, PM Museum, and the National War Memorial.

Rishika Kalawat from Rajgarh enjoyed her visit to the India Gate and Lotus Temple. She said travelling by Vande Bharat Express was a great experience for her. She added that her visits to the headquarters of NCW, NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) were helping men, women and children.

The visit aimed to help the girls in building their confidence, understanding their rights, and becoming a source of inspiration for other girls in their peer group and community. The delegation found the visit to be an enriching and informative experience, which they aim to share with other adolescents and children in their villages, said Harshita from Samvedna, who accompanied the students on their trip.