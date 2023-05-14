Bhopal Women cops: Juggling their jobs, children's needs & housework

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Policewomen shed light on their share of struggles in manging household chores, bringing up children and discharging their duties. Though tough, they have pulled all the stops to be efficient cops and responsible mothers. On eve of Mother’s Day, Free Press spoke to them to know what it takes to perform well. Excerpts

Asha Pawar: Would fasten toddler with safety belt to make it to police station

Posted at women police station in Bhopal, constable Asha Pawar is mother to 1.5-year-old daughter. She would often carry her toddler to the office on her two-wheeler by fastening the toddler to her body using a two-wheeler safety belt. Besides her husband, there is no one to assist her in household chores and other tasks. Thus, she has to do everything single-handedly.

Inspector Pathak

Saraswati Pathak: Discharging police duty with 2 kids

Inspector Saraswati Pathak posted at CID office in Bhopal and Special Juvenile Police Unit has one-and-half-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Although there is caretaker for her kids, she has installed CCTV cameras at her house to keep an eye on caretaker. She often has to rush home when her daughter falls sick.

Vinita Chhiber: Was on duty during 9 months of pregnancy

An ASI at women police station, Vinita Chhiber, currently serving her 26th year as a cop, has two daughters, one aged 17 years and other aged 14 years. She told Free Press that she was on duty during nine months of pregnancy on both the occasions, that is, in 2005 and 2008. There was no special provision for maternity leave and was posted at Bajaria police station then.