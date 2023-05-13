 Bhopal: Protest continues against wine shop at Civil Lines
Bhopal: Protest continues against wine shop at Civil Lines

District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey had also raised voice against opening of wine shop just behind his office.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protest is on against opening of wine shop at Civil Lines, Professor Colony, Gandhi Bhavan, district malaria office, MLA Girls College. On Saturday, local residents staged protest against wine shop at Sanjay Nagar (civil lines) adjacent to petrol pump near Kamla Park. The wine shop was to be opened in front of Gandhi Bhavan first of all and then it was shifted to Ravindra Bhavan where sale was started. After it, it was shifted to behind district malaria office due to intense protest.

Now it was to be opened at Sanjay Nagar but locals today rushed there and protested. Heavy police force was deployed to handle the situation. District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey had also raised voice against opening of wine shop just behind his office. BMC leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “We are protesting against opening of wine shop. It is being shifted from here and there but everywhere, locals are protesting. We will not allow it.” Earlier, the opening of wine shop was opposed at Manisha Market in Shahpura. It was also held at Karond, Piplani, Ayodhya by-pass and others areas.

