 MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°

The temperature has crossed 40 degrees in 27 cities of the state

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
FP/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperature in Madhya Pradesh is on a constant rise due to the heat waves from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Ratlam recorded highest temperature at 45.5 degrees. Ratlam has been the hottest in the state for the last 9 days. It was the third hottest city in the country on Friday.

Meteorologists said that heat waves will prevail in Ratlam, Dhar and Shajapur. There is a forecast of severe heat in other districts adjacent to Rajasthan-Gujarat.

Read Also
Indore: Woman falls between moving train & platform, alert cop pulls her out within seconds
article-image

The temperature has crossed 40 degrees in 27 cities of the state. In just three days, the average temperature has increased by 5 to 10 degrees. The temperature in Ratlam was 36.2 degrees on May 4, which came down to 45.5 degrees on May 12. The temperature in Bhopal-Indore is 41 degrees, whereas in Gwalior and Jabalpur, it is 42 and 40 degrees respectively.

Senior Meteorologist HS Pandey said that the temperature in Rajasthan has crossed 45 degrees. Similar is the situation in Gujarat. Because of this heat wave has started there. These hot winds are coming in Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, the effect of heat has increased in the districts adjacent to Rajasthan-Gujarat. There is no western disturbance in Rajasthan as of now. At the same time, the wind direction has also changed from south-east to north-west.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections Results: Congress will form govt, despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading, says...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP worker arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Bhopal: BJP worker arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress will form govt, despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading, says...

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress will form govt, despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading, says...

Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect for giving construction permit on green belt

Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect for giving construction permit on green belt

Bhopal: Two from Nigeria booked for duping student of Rs 2 Lakh

Bhopal: Two from Nigeria booked for duping student of Rs 2 Lakh