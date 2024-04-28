MP Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Launches Maha Jansampark Abhiyan to Amplify Voter Outreach in Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will run a Maha Jansampark Abhiyan at every booth in the entire Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

In this 'abhiyan' workers, party functionaries and public representatives will stay at their respective booths and contact door-to-door and give information about BJP’s welfare and beneficiary schemes to the voters.

A meeting regarding upcoming programmes was organised at BJP office Lok Shakti Bhawan on Saturday. Addressing the meeting, Lok Sabha convener and MLA Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the BJP workers a target of adding 370 new votes to the party at every booth.

For this, a mass contact campaign will be conducted at every booth of the city on Sunday, in which workers, officials and public representatives will contact the voters at their respective booths and will also check the voter list.

City president Vivek Joshi said, "We have very little time, hence all the workers should tighten their belts and stand firmly at their respective booths and aim to increase the vote percentage at each booth." After the meeting, tribute was paid to BJP worker and former alderman Raza Ali Siddiqui by keeping two minutes of silence.

MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, former MLA Paras Jain, Ravi Solanki, Jagdish Agrawal, Sonu Gehlot, Jagdish Panchal, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Shyam Bansal, Meena Jonwal, Sanjay Agrawal, Vishal Rajoria and Satyanarayan Khoiwal were present.