 Indore: Woman falls between moving train & platform, alert cop pulls her out within seconds
On-duty woman constable Pooja Jangid, immediately caught the woman and pulled her out, preventing any untoward accident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to board a moving train, a woman passenger slipped and fell in the extremely narrow gap between the coach and the platform on Thursday evening. An alert on-duty cop swung into action and pulled her out in no time, saving her life.

The incident came to light on Friday.

As per the information, in train number 12415 Indore-Nizamuddin Intercity Express, a female passenger named Sangeeta, 50 years, was traveling from Indore to Mathura. By the time she reached the platform, the train started. She tried to board the moving train, when her foot slipped from the rung and she fell down in the narrow gap between moving coach and the platform.

Seeing this, on-duty woman constable Pooja Jangid, immediately caught the woman and pulled her out, preventing any untoward accident. No injury was reported to her.

