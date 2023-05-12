 MP: 91.24% students pass class 10 CBSE exams in Bhopal region-- much higher than class 12
Bhopal region's class 10th percentage stood much higher that Class 12th pass percent of 83.54%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education announced class 10th board results, just hours after it released class 12th outcome on Friday afternoon.

Bhopal region's Class 10th pass percentage stood at 91.24%. While Trivandrum topped with 99.9%, followed by 99.18% in Bengaluru.

Bhopal region's class 10th percentage stood much higher that its Class 12th pass percent of 83.54%.

Notably, Bhopal region includes all regions of Madhya Pradesh.

