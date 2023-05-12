Madhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region

Tamil Nadu HSC results 2023 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of students is over as the Central Board of Secondary Education announced its class 12 results on Friday.

Bhopal region has recorded 83.54% pass percentage in the Class 12 CBSE results. This is much lower than Trivandrum which recorded highest pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Bengaluru's 98.64%.

What is pass percent?

Pass percentage shows the (percentage) number of students clearing the exams. When we say Bhopal's pass percentage is 83.54%, this means 83.54% of the total students who appeared in the exams have passed.

Overall, total of 87.33 percent students have passed and once again girl students outshined the boys. It’s being said that the pass percentage of girls is 6 % more than the boys. The pass percentage of boy students is 84.67 % while the pass percentage of girls stood at 90.68 %.

Where to check the results?

Students can check the results at cbseresults.nic.in