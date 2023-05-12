 Madhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region

Madhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region

Overall, total of 87.33 percent students have passed Class 12 CBSE exam and once again girl students outshined the boys.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu HSC results 2023 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of students is over as the Central Board of Secondary Education announced its class 12 results on Friday.

Bhopal region has recorded 83.54% pass percentage in the Class 12 CBSE results. This is much lower than Trivandrum which recorded highest pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Bengaluru's 98.64%.

Read Also
CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 out at cbseresults.nic.in; Pass % dips at 87.33%, girls outshine boys,...
article-image

What is pass percent?

Pass percentage shows the (percentage) number of students clearing the exams. When we say Bhopal's pass percentage is 83.54%, this means 83.54% of the total students who appeared in the exams have passed.

Overall, total of 87.33 percent students have passed and once again girl students outshined the boys.  It’s being said that the pass percentage of girls is 6 % more than the boys. The pass percentage of boy students is 84.67 % while the pass percentage of girls stood at 90.68 %.

Where to check the results?

Students can check the results at cbseresults.nic.in

Read Also
CBSE Class 12th Results 2023: Fewer students score above 90%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured after bus falls into valley due to brake failure in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured after bus falls into valley due to brake failure in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Katni, visuals surface

Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Katni, visuals surface

Madhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region

Madhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region

PM Modi's temple to come up in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

PM Modi's temple to come up in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Bullion trader looted of goods worth ₹65 lakh, bike and cash at knife point in...

Madhya Pradesh: Bullion trader looted of goods worth ₹65 lakh, bike and cash at knife point in...