CBSE 12th Result 2023 out at cbseresults.nic.in; Pass % dips at 87.33%, girls outshine boys, Trivandrum records highest pass rate

CBSE class 12 results | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 today at its official websites results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th results Passing percentage

This year the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33%, marking a dip from last year's 92.71%.

The decline in performance at Class 12 board exams was worse for boys compared to girls.

While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 94.54% in 2022 to 90.68%, the success rate of boys went down by over six percentage points from 91.25% to 84.67%.

Students from Trivandrum clocked the highest passing percentage at 99.91%, while students from Bengaluru came in at a close second passing percentage at 98.64%.

Around 38,83,710 students appeared for CBSE board examinations in 2023 and of them 21,86,940 students took Class 10 and 16,96,770 from Class 12 exams.

CBSE class 12th results 2023: comparison from last year

The number of high scorers in Class 12 CBSE results have also been on a steady decline, even as the number of students appearing for the test is rising.

This year, only 1.13 lakh students scored above 90%, compared to 1.35 lakh, 1.5 lakh and 1.58 lakh scoring in this marks bracket in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The share of these high scoring students among all who took the exam has also dwindled from 9.39% to 6.8%.

Similarly, the number of students scoring above 95% has also reduced from 33,432 in 2022 to 22,622 in 2023, while their proportion among all students also came down to 1.36%.

This is an even sharper drop compared to 2021, when a little over 70,000 students were placed in this bracket.

Students will also be able to access the results on digilocker, and other platforms.

Students can put in their roll numbers and school numbers in order to download the scorecards.

Students should keep in mind their Board exam roll number, Admit card, School number, Date of Birth whenever the results come out.

CBSE Class 12 results; Steps to download

Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Click the link to download the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card.

To log in to the website, enter your school ID, admit card ID, roll number, and date of birth.

View the results and download.