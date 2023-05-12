 CBSE class 12 results 2023 declared! Overall pass percentage declines to 87.33%
This year the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33%, marking a dip from last year's 92.71%.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Representative image | ANI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results today, on May 12, at cbse.gov.in.This year the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33%, marking a dip from last year's 92.71%.

The decline in performance at Class 12 board exams was worse for boys compared to girls.

While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 94.54% in 2022 to 90.68%, the success rate of boys went down by over six percentage points from 91.25% to 84.67%.

Students will also be able to access the results on digilocker, and other platforms.

Students can put in their roll numbers and school numbers in order to download the scorecards.

How to download CBSE Class 12 result

  • Go to the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in

  • Click the link to download the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card.

  • To log in to the website, enter your school ID, admit card ID, roll number, and date of birth.

  • View the results and download

Steps to download marksheet via Digilocker

  • Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

  • Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

  • Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

  • Verify details and validate with received OTP

  • Your digilocker account will be activated successfully

  • Upon result declaration, open app and click on result link

  • Enter details and access your digital marksheet.

