CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 On July 15, Check Eligibility, Application Form And More

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 and class 12 results 2024 on Monday, May 13, 2024. The said results have been made available to the candidates on the board's official website.

Significantly, the board has also released the date for the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024. The class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 15, 2024. The dates for grade 10 are awaited. The supplementary exam is conducted for candidates who did not score the minimum passing marks in the board exam. Candidates who fail to pass in one or two subjects usually appear for this exam.

This year, in class 10, more than 1.32 lakh applicants are in the supplementary exam, whereas in class 12, more than 1.22 lakh candidates are in the category.

It is mandatory for candidates who want to appear for the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 to fill out the application form. This form has been made available for the candidates on the board's official website. It is advised for the candidates to fill out the said form within the given deadline.

The marks verification facility will be open for business starting on May 17, 2024, and running for five days, ending on May 21, 2024.

Steps To Fill Out Application Form For CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024

Step 1: Go to the board's official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided application link.

Step 3: Key in the login details.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the form.

Step 5: Upload documents (if required).

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step 8: Save and download a copy of the application form for future use.

Who Is Eligible For This Exam?

Candidates who have failed to score passing marks in 2 or fewer subjects. The minimum passing mark for each subject is 33%. To appear for this exam, candidates must have completed the required application process. Candidates who have failed in more than 2 subjects cannot appear for the supplementary exam. These candidates will have to reappear for the board exams next year.

Candidates are advised to visit the board's official website for all the latest updates and detailed information related to the said supplementary exam.