CBSE Class 12 Results DECLARED, 87.98% Students Clear The Exam

Results for the 12th grade were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13. Students who took part in the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams in 2024 can access and download their results by visiting results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, the official website. The overall Class 12 pass percentage for this year is 87.98%, up from 87.33 percent for the previous year.



How to check via website?

-Visit the CBSE's official website.

-Select the link for the CBSE Board Result 2024.

-Use your registration or roll number to log in.

-Enter the information to see your outcomes.

How to check via SMS?

-Launch the SMS app on your mobile device.

-Cbse12 roll number type.

-Text the message to the number that CBSE has provided.

-Get an SMS with your CBSE Result 2024.



Eligibility Criteria



Students must receive a minimum of 33 percent in order to pass the exams.

Result statistics

Registered: 1633730

Appeared: 1621224

Pass: 1426420

Pass percentage: 87.98 per cent

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2024

Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 of the CBSE were administered this year from February 15 to March 13, respectively, and for Class 12 from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Each day, the two exams were given in a single session that ran from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.