ICSE, ISC Results Announced, Mumbai Toppers Upbeat

(L-R) Deeshaa Dakshesh Barbhaya, Swara Singhare and Anaaya Pamela Angrish | Special Arrangement

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) results for the academic year 2023–24 on May 6, 2024.

Out of 2,43,617 students who took the exam, 2,42,328 passed it with a pass rate of 99.47%. For ISC 2024, 98,088 of the 99,901 students who took the exam were declared passed, with a pass percentage of 98.19%.

While it is the Board’s norm not to declare toppers, the FPJ managed to talk to several of them from the ICSE category.

Of the ten students who are considered ‘toppers’ in India, two are from Bombay Scottish School namely Sukrit Khanna and Karan Philip both flaunting a percentage of 99.80

The ICSE topper Sukrit Khanna with a score of 99.80 stated, "I did my best and I was determined to follow my dreams. I'm going to choose science, and I never thought I'd be among the top students in the whole country. I am extremely grateful of the teachers and our principal, ma'am, for their constant encouragement and support," he said.

The class 10 exams were conducted from Feb 21 to Mar 28, whereas the class 12 exams took place from Feb 12 to Apr 4.

Over 100 schools in Mumbai follow the CISCE board, including top schools like Bombay Scottish School, Campion School, Queen Mary School, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Jamnabai Narsee School, Bai Avabai F. Petit Girls' High School, The Cathedral and John Connon School, G. D. Somani Memorial School, and more.

Feeling elated with her score, Swara Singhare from NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road, said, "I am feeling on top of the world. I sacrificed a lot for the past 2 years and studied 18 hours a day, and I am very happy with my score." She scored 99.3 per cent in ICSE.

Deeshaa Dakshesh Barbhaya, a student at the Children’s Academy, Ashok Nagar, scored 99.6 per cent on the ICSE exam. Crediting her parents and teachers for her success, she said, "My parent's support played a key role in helping me achieve the score that I did. My teachers were always ready to solve my doubts, and it just made everything manageable for me. Their support assured me to appear for the exam with confidence."

Another student, Anaaya Pamela Angrish, from Bai Avabai F. Petit Girls' High School, Pali Hill, scored 99.2 on the ICSE exam. Sharing the methods that helped her perform better, she said, "Teacher guidance played an important role; I solved almost 60 past papers, and they helped me a lot. Revision is the key to keeping you calm and confident before the exam."

ISC topper

The FPJ managed to speak Mumbai’s ISC topper too. Akshat Jain, a Science ISC topper from Bombay Scottish Mahim who has scored 99%, said, "I am very happy with my result. I must attribute a significant portion of my success to the unwavering support I received from my school, teachers, family, and friends. This would not have been possible without their encouragement and guidance."

Mrs. Sunita George, the Bombay Scottish Mahim principal, stated, "ISC and ICSE results have been exceptionally good. 2 students from our school, Sukrit Khanna and Karan Philp have scored 99.8% and have topped the country. At ISC we have done better than the previous year and 49% of students have scored 90% and above.”

The overall passing percentage for ICSE is 99.47% and for ISC is 98.19%. Last year, 2,37,631 candidates appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exams, whereas 98,505 students appeared for the ISC Class 12 exams.

While 128,131 boys appeared for the Class 10 exam, only 109,500 girls took it. In the ISC Class 12 exam, 51,781 boys and 46,724 girls appeared.