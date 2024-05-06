"Revision Is The Key", Says 99.2% Scorer In ICSE Exam 2024

Anaaya Angrish | File

Anaaya Pamela Angrish, from Bai Avabai F. Petit Girls' High School, Pali Hill, scored 99.2 on the ICSE exam.



Feeling elated about her score, she said, "It felt extremely good when I saw my result."



Anaaya credited her school teachers for her achievement and stated that they made her learning process easy. She said, "I did not take any tuition, so my school teachers were my source of guidance. They were very attentive to me and always ready to help me solve my doubts. It wouldn't have been possible without their help."



Highlighting the support of her parents in her preparation journey, she expressed, "My parents were my biggest motivation, they mostly helped me get a mental ease; going into the exam with a clear, cool mind is important, and it was beneficial to have my parents with me during the preparation period."

Sharing the methods that helped her perform better, she said, "I solved almost 60 past papers, and they helped me a lot. I cut off the distractions and put in a lot of effort. I made sure to be regular with my work. This helped me go on for the last 4-5 months with the same tempo and confidence."



"Notes that were given in school and my notes also helped me get clarity with the concepts. Rigorous revision helped me judge how much time to allocate to each question and helped me manage time during the exam," she added.