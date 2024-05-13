'I Am Immensely Proud': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Students On CBSE Class 12 Results | PM Modi (X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the CBSE class 12 students on their board results.

"Congratulations to all of you who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII exams! I am immensely proud of your accomplishments and your relentless dedication," PM Modi wrote.

"I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success. All the best for the endeavours ahead," the post further read.

PM Modi urged them to remember the boundless opportunities that lie ahead and to concentrate on what thrills them in the post that followed.

He wrote, "To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams—remember, this is just one milestone in your journey. Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!"

Results for the 12th grade were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 examinations were held nationwide from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

This year's pass rate for female students is 91.52%, up from 90.68% the previous year. This year, the passing percentage for male students is 85.12%. That was 84.67% the previous year. Girls have performed 6.40 percentage points better than boys. The Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers lists will not be released by the CBSE.

The CBSE class 10 results were also declared shortly after.