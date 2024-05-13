 'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12 Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12 Results

'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12 Results

"Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam", CM Kejriwal wrote on X, adding that the result has not only surpassed Delhi's performance of the previous year but also the CBSE national average.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12 Results | PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Delhi's CBSE Class 12 students on their board results.

"Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam", he wrote, adding that the result has not only surpassed Delhi's performance of the previous year but also the CBSE national average.

In his tweet, the CM quoted Delhi government schools' pass percentage of 2023 (91.59%), to showcase this year's overall better performance.

He further quoted the national CBSE pass percentage (87.98%) and compared it to Delhi's government schools' performance this year.

"Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire Education Dept for this spectacular performance", the post further read.

Read Also
'I Am Immensely Proud': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Students On CBSE Class 12 Results
article-image

Results for Class 12 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 examinations were held nationwide from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

This year's pass rate for female students is 91.52%, up from 90.68% the previous year. This year, the passing percentage for male students is 85.12%. That was 84.67% the previous year. Girls have performed 6.40 percentage points better than boys. The Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers lists will not be released by the CBSE.

The CBSE class 10 results were also declared shortly after.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12...

'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12...

'I Am Immensely Proud': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Students On CBSE Class 12 Results

'I Am Immensely Proud': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Students On CBSE Class 12 Results

CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Important Exam Details Here!

CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Important Exam Details Here!

Virginia University Students Walk Out Of Grad Ceremony

Virginia University Students Walk Out Of Grad Ceremony

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024: Girls Outperform Boys; Check Gender-Wise Pass Percentage Here!

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024: Girls Outperform Boys; Check Gender-Wise Pass Percentage Here!