'Delhi Govt Schools Have Done Fantastically': CM Arvind Kejriwal Praises Students On CBSE Class 12 Results | PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Delhi's CBSE Class 12 students on their board results.

"Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam", he wrote, adding that the result has not only surpassed Delhi's performance of the previous year but also the CBSE national average.

In his tweet, the CM quoted Delhi government schools' pass percentage of 2023 (91.59%), to showcase this year's overall better performance.

Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam! Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses the CBSE national average as well:



Delhi Govt schools:

2022-23: 91.59%

2023-24: 96.99%



CBSE Class 12 results… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 13, 2024

He further quoted the national CBSE pass percentage (87.98%) and compared it to Delhi's government schools' performance this year.

"Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire Education Dept for this spectacular performance", the post further read.

Results for Class 12 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 examinations were held nationwide from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

This year's pass rate for female students is 91.52%, up from 90.68% the previous year. This year, the passing percentage for male students is 85.12%. That was 84.67% the previous year. Girls have performed 6.40 percentage points better than boys. The Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers lists will not be released by the CBSE.

The CBSE class 10 results were also declared shortly after.