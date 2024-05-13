CUET UG Admit Card Out On exams.nta.ac.in, Exams From May 15 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 admit cards today.

Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in.

Approximately 250 universities worldwide will use the CUET 2024 score to determine students' admission to first-year degree courses.

It is being offered in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Odia, Malayalam, Kannada, and Urdu.

This year two new subjects, namely Tourism and Fashion Studies, have been added to the list of subjects offered in the CUET UG 2024.

Steps to Download:

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET admit card card link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your log in credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your CUET UG 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the details on the admissions card and save and download the document for future reference.

Reporting time:

The reporting time will be specified by the NTA on the CUET UG Admit Card. Candidates will need to be at the testing location by the time specified and finish the required pre-examination paperwork. Applicants will be allowed to enter the exam site after the gates have closed.

What should you check on the exam slip?

Candidates should check the following details mentioned on the CUET 2024 exam city slip:

Application number

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Gender

Date of Birth

Category

Scribe request

Subjects applied

Examination date and time

Test city/State

The test (CUET) was launched in 2022 to make admission processes simpler at national, state, deemed, and private institutions across the country.