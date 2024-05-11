NTA To Release CUET UG 2024 Admit Card, City Intimation Clip Soon, Check Details Here!

Representative image

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 is all set to be conducted on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the entrance exam soon. However, there is no official confirmation from NTA on the same. The city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam is also awaited for dates including May 21, 22, and 24, 2024 are awaited.

Candidates who are eligible to take the CUET UG 2024 exam will be able to download their admit cards from the NTA’s official website, once they are released.

The link to download the admit card will be made available to the candidates on nta.ac., after its release.

Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Go through the details.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Candidates must make sure to take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a valid admit card to the exam venue.

The CUET UG 2024 exam will conducted offline in Pen-Paper mode. The NTA will also release the exam city intimation slip for the same.

The above-mentioned exam will be conducted in various languages including English, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA’s official website for all the latest updates and detailed information related to the CUET UG 2024 exam.