NTA Extends UGC NET June 2024 Registration Deadline, Check New Date Here

NTA Extends UGC NET June 2024 Registration Deadline, Check New Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration process for the UGC NET June 2024 exam.

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced that applicants now have time till May 15 to register for the exam.

NTA has claimed that the Agency has received several requests from candidates for extension of the registration dates.

Candidates who want to fill the online application form can register at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the application process.

Step 5: Download and save the completed application form and for future reference.

What are the fees?

The fee for candidates from the General category is Rs 1150.

The fee for candidates from the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category is Rs 600.

The fee for candidates from the ST/SC/PWD category is Rs 375.

Deadline for online Submission of Application Form for UGC – NET June 2024 has been extended to 15th May. Best wishes to all the applicants.

As per previous notice, NTA and UGC earlier decided to move the UGC-NET from June 16 to June 18.

The decision was taken since UPSC CSE is scheduled to held on June 16 and was clashing with UGC NET.

The notification concerning intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the following NTA websites prior to 10 days of the exam:

ugcnet.nta.ac.in

nta.ac.in

Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA websites http://www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in to get the latest updates.

For candidates seeking clarification related to UGC NET June 2024, they can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in

What is UGC-NET?

UGC-NET is a test designed to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The examination will be held in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen & Paper) mode.