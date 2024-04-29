UGC-NET 2024 Exam Dates Postponed, Exam To Be Conducted On June 18

Representative Picture

The examination dates for the UGC-NET exam 2024 have been rescheduled to June 18, 2024. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. This decision has been made after taking into consideration the feedback received from the candidates.

In an X post, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, made the announcement on April 29, 2024.

"The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates," read the caption.

"NTA will soon issue a formal notification," the post further mentioned.

NTA will conduct the exam in an online mode. Notably, the exam will be conducted across India on a single day.

The said exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship across Indian universities.

In order to apply for the above-mentioned exam, a candidate must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent in a Master’s Degree or an equivalent examination from universities or institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Netizens expressed diverse views on the updated exam date.

Some users thanked Kumar and the UGC for the shift in exam date. Several students also expressed their surprise by writing, "Totally unexpected changes for me!"

Another commentator wrote, "16 june was perfect date..Most of the students have exam of IGNOU on 18th of june", while another wrote, "18 June public holiday of Eid ul Azha."