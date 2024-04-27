 Former UGC Chairman Prof D. P. Singh Appointed TISS Chancellor
Krisha V BhattUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Prof D. P. Singh | TISS File

Prof. D. P. Singh has been appointed as the new Chancellor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Prof. Singh is the former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi.

Singh has been appointed as the Chancellor of TISS for a period of 5 years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 23.L of Memorandum of Association (MoA) & Rules of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, the Competent Authority has approved the appointment of Prof. D. P. Singh, former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi as the new Chancellor, TISS (deemed to be University), Mumbai, Maharashtra," the official notification read.

