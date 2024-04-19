TISS PhD Student Suspended, Banned From Entering Campus; Institute Responds

Ramadas Prini Sivanadan | Yputube

A PhD scholar from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) named Ramadas Prini Sivanadan has allegedly been suspended for two years and banned from entering any TISS campus by the administration. Ramadas claimed he first received a show cause notice from the Registrar's office on March 7th, 2024.

Shedding light on the reason for the suspension of Ramadas, an official from the institution said, "Every student must follow certain discipline codes outlined by the institution. The student violated these codes, which is why action was taken against him."

The official further stated that Ramadas used to stage protests in the name of TISS, claiming that the educational system was collapsing. "He has received several notices and has responded to them each time. During the parliament march, he used the name of TISS. While he is free to express himself, he cannot use the institution's name for personal gain," the official added.

The official further stressed that the objective of these students is not to focus on academics but to spread political activities and several other students have also been suspended for breaking discipline codes.

According to a statement by the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) of TISS, Ramadas has allegedly been suspended for his involvement in the Parliament March in New Delhi in January 2024. The Parliament March was organised by 16 student organisations, with the slogan "Save Education, Reject NEP, Save India, Reject BJP."

It was further alleged that the other reason for the suspension was his post on social media. In the post, he urged students to watch the documentary 'Ram ke Naam'. As stated in the press release, the institute allegedly regarded his post as an 'anti-national' act.

The statement also claimed that the said documentary has been officially screened in TISS multiple times before.