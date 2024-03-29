Mumbai: Student Assaulted At TISS Campus, Accused Transferred To Judicial Custody

TISS | Simple Vishwakarma

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the recent assault case at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), where a senior official was arrested for allegedly raping, stalking and defaming a woman, the Free Press Journal (FPJ) has learned that the victim holds a dual role at TISS - she is both a student and a staff member, actively working in an institute project that requires travelling.

The incident took place outside the campus, and the victim promptly filed a complaint at the police station.

The accused, a senior official in a high-ranking position at TISS Mumbai, previously worked at IIT Bombay and is currently under investigation. FPJ has learned that he has been employed at TISS for three years.

Additionally, students have shared observations that he seemed to prefer hiring more female staff around him than male ones. Few claim that rumours of similar incidents persist with other people, but there’s a reluctance among victims to come on record.

As per police officials, the accused who was arrested on March 25th was initially kept in police custody and has now been transferred to judicial custody. The scheduled hearing, previously delayed due to the Holi holidays, is forthcoming.

In the earlier report by FPJ, the victim disclosed to the police that the accused had promised to give jobs to the victim’s brother and brother-in-law. On the same pretext, she alleged that she was raped by him on multiple occasions, in Delhi and Hyderabad. Moreover, the victim stated enduring mental harassment from the accused's wife as well. The FIR has mentioned both the accused and his wife, as confirmed by the police.