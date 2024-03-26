Mumbai: TISS Official Held For Rape, Stalking & Defamation

A senior official placed at a top position in Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), has been arrested by the Trombay police for allegedly raping, stalking and defaming a woman.

Details of case

According to the police, the complainant is a social worker who is also an employee at the TISS. In her statement to the police, the victim alleged that the accused had assured her to give jobs to the victim’s brother and brother-in-law. On the same pretext, she alleged that she was raped by him on multiple occasions, in Delhi and Hyderabad.

When she refused to be involved with him, the accused allegedly threatened to fire her brother from the job.

The victim added that she also suffered mental harassment caused by the accused’s wife, who frequently threatened to leak pictures of the victim and accused together, all across the TISS campus. Eventually, some days before the victim approached the police, some pictures of the victim along with the accused were spread across the campus, which blew out of proportion, ruining her reputation, she said in her statement to the police. In the FIR, the accused and his wife have been mentioned, confirmed by the police on Monday.

Accused remanded to Police custody

On March 24, the said accused was arrested and produced in a local court where he was remanded to police custody till March 27, confirmed the police officials.

As per sources, the accused works in a high position in the Personnel and Administration Division at the TISS, Mumbai. Criminal charges including section 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 354D (stalking), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult to provoke), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code has been slapped on the accused and his wife. The wife of the accused is yet to be arrested.