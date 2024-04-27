Navi Mumbai: Conman Threatens 86 Yr-Old Man Of Getting Electricity Connection Discontinued, Dupes Him Of ₹2.57 Lakh In Vashi

Mumbai: Borivali Police Files FIR Against Scammers Allegedly Promising MHADA Housing Scheme Accommodations | Representational Image

Mumbai: Vashi police have booked an unidentified conman who has cheated a 86 year old senior citizen from Vashi to the tune if Rs 2.57 lakh by scaring him about losing electricity connection in the house. Jaikishan Shukla, the complainant had approached Vashi police with a written complaint last month after which the FIR was lodged on Friday. Shukla has claimed that he had first received a text message claiming that the electricity bill of his flat was not received and if failing to pay the same by the end of the day, the connection would be disconnected.

“The text message also had a mobile number mentioned on which Shukla called. Shukla claimed to have paid the bill but conman said that it was not recorded in their system and kept him engaged by asking the details of his previous bill. Then he asked to share the debit card details to verify the payment transaction. In the process of keeping Shukla engaged in talks, the accused managed to transfer RS 2.57 lakh from his account using the debit card details,” a police officer from Vashi Police Station said.

After the call was disconnected, Shukla realised about the transaction messages that he had received while the call was on and then he realised that he was cheated and approached Vashi police. “IF any such message comes to any one from a mobile number and if a mobile number is provided for calling, one should understand that it is a fraud. If electricity board is sending, they will never send a mobile number for calling,” the officer added.