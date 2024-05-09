Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Video Shows 1993 Bombay Blast Accused Ibrahim Moosa Campaigning For MVA Candidate Amol Kirtikar

Mumbai: Ibrahim Moosa, one of the accused of the 1993 bombings in then Bombay, was allegedly seen campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate for Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency Amol Kirtikar on Wednesday. A video purportedly showing Moosa during Kiritikar's campaign surfaced on Thursday.

#WATCH | 1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Ibrahim Moosa Seen Campaigning For MVA #Mumbai North West Candidate Amol Kirtikar; Visuals Surface#LokSabhaElections2024 #ElectionsWithFPJ pic.twitter.com/tL5IjN6vwF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 9, 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ameet Satam hit out at Amol Kritikar and the Congress after Moosa was seen at latter's poll campaign in Andheri West on Wednesday evening. "Yesterday evening in Andheri West, 1993 bomb blasts case accused Baba Moosa was seen campaigning and supporting Mumbai North West MVA candidate Amol Kirtikar on field. This is now extremely clear the the fight not just between nationalist forces and tukde tukde gang but a battle between India and Pakistan. Mumbai ke hathyaro ke saath Congress ka haath. Everyone should recognise the torch that wants to burn Mumbaikars."

VIDEO | BJP MLA Ameet Satam Claims 1993 Bombay Blasts Convict Ibrahim Moosa Spotted Campaigning For MVA Candidate Amol Kirtikar#Mumbai #BJP #AmolKirtikar #AmeetSatam @AmeetSatam pic.twitter.com/QPJJlmG8SS — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 9, 2024

Who is Ibrahim Moosa?

Moosa, also known as Baba Chauhan, is a convict in the 1993 Bombay blast case. He is accused of carrying weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt's house before the serial bombings. According to the prosecution, Moosa, gangster Abu Salem and others went to Dutt's house on January 15, 1993 to inform him that the weapons would be delivered the next day.

The firearms were later removed, except for one AK-47 rifle that was found in Dutt's possession, resulting in the actor's conviction. The serial blasts killed 257 people and injured more than 700.

Shinde Sena Vs Uddhav Sena battle for Mumbai North West seat

The Mahayauti has fielded Ravindra Waikar its candidate from the Mumbai North West seat. This has led to a direct electoral battled between Shinde Sena's Waikar and Uddhav Sena's Kirtikar.

The Mumbai North West constituency comprises areas of Jogeshwari east, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri east and Andheri west.

Once a close aide of Shive Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Waikar switched camps in March by joining Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He has been a four-time chairman of Standing committee in the BMC and a three time MLA of undivided Shiv Sena from Jogeshwari.

The elections in the Mumbai North West constituency are scheduled for May 20. The counting of the votes will be on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day.

This is developing story. More details awaited.