Mumbai Weather: City To Experience Partly Cloudy Skies, High Humidity With Maximum Temperature At 33°C | File

Mumbai: The maximum city on Thursday will have cloudy skies with high humidity in the region. Temperatures to remain in the range of 33 degrees Celsius with minimum temperature to remain around 26 degree C. There are no rains forecast for the region while neighbouring areas may see spell of rains. According to IMD the region will not see much deviation from the temperatures.

May 9 Weather Update

High humidity will continue to make Mumbaikars uncomfortable even though the temperatures will not increase. The high humidity will continue till the arrival of monsoon next month. Towards afternoon or evening, it will be partly cloudy sky but possibility of rains is very remote.

Mumbai-Colaba prediction for May 9 | IMD

The suburban areas will be slightly more pleasant as compared to town region. The temperatures will increase as the weekend approaches touching 35o C on Saturday and Sunday. But it will go down from Monday again with clear skies as per IMD forecast.

Mumbai- Santacruz prediction for May 9 | IMD

With partly cloudy sky throughout next week likely to bring temporary respite for Mumbaikars, it is still going to be a long wait for a good amount of breather from the scorching heat. Mumbaikars are advisable to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, wear light clothes, carry umbrellas when stepping out on a bright sunny day, and take extra care of the vulnerable people such as patients, elderly people and children.

As far as the entire Maharashtra is concerned, Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed reaching 4050 Kmph at is very likely in Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchirol, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, and Yavatmal. Hailstorm and thunderstorm lightning with gusty wind speed reaching m4050 kmph likely to occur at Wardha, Amravati. Rest of Maharashtra will experience dry weather.