Bengaluru Weather Update May 8: Thunderstorms, Rainfall & Gusty Winds To Bring Down Soaring Temperature

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall that has gripped the IT-hub since past two days continues to keep residents on toes with an addition of hailstorms and lightning at several places that have wreaked havoc on the roads. Indian Meteorological Department expects no change in the rainfall situation in the city of Bengaluru for a few days ahead.

On May 8, Wednesday, light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places in Bengaluru.

IMD ADVICE | IMD

Traffic department of the city has advised commuters to drive carefully and to stay indoors if possible owing to fallen trees and waterlogging at several places in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The areas worst affected by the inundation included Koramangala, MG Road, Indiranagar, and parts of Whitefield, among others.

DISTRICTWISE FORECAST FOR BENGALURU FOR NEXT FIVE DAYS | IMD

A third consecutive day of rainfall resulted in the Bengaluru to wake up to a relatively cooler day with the temperature at 32°C. Level of maximum temperature expected has also dropped. Bengaluru city is expected to record a maximum temperature at 33.8°C and a minimum temperature of 22.4°C. Bengaluru-GKVK will record a maximum temperature of 36°C.

Over all the rainfall seems to be likely to dampen the impact of heatwave that will prevail in the city of Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka through the week.

Over all weather prediction for Karnataka

At 43.1°C, Kalaburagi will continue to record the highest maximum temperature in the state of Karnataka. As per the Indian Meteorological department, Heavy Rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar districts.

Light to moderate Rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) will occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur and Vijayanagara districts.

Light to moderate Rain and Thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at some places over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Koppal districts. Dry weather very likely to prevail over remaining districts of the State.