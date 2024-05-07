Bengaluru Weather Update May 7: Hours After Facing Flood-Like Situation, City To Experience Bright Sunny Day; Rain Likely By Evening

Bengaluru: A day after rains lashed Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka exactly as what was predicted by the Indian Meteorological department, Bengaluru woke up to a hot and sunny day on May 7, Tuesday. The city is likely to expect dry weather and the heat wave conditions will also continue to prevail as per the Indian Meteorological Department predictions. . Temperature will go as high as 38.8°C during the day. However, evening is likely to change the game again. Towards the end of the day, light to moderate Rain and thundershowers are likely to happen in Bengaluru. Over all in Karnataka, on Monday, Kalaburagi will continue to record the highest maximum temperature.

District wise temperature prediction for May 7 | IMD

Floods on May 6 evening

After a day full of scorching heat on May 6, heavy rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds wreaked havoc in Bengaluru bringing in some respite from the heat wave, yet triggering a flood-like situation. Fallen trees and water logging gave rise to a chaotic situation in the city. Heavy waterlogging was reported at 33 spots and tree falls were reported at 16 locations resulting intraffic disruptions.

First rains of the season deal a blow to Bengaluru's brand as civic infrastructure struggles to cope, requiring significant efforts for improvement.

We need to do much much better!!! #Bengaluru#Traffic#Rains#Civic #infrastructure pic.twitter.com/9hDYokrsOQ — Suhas Satish M.D. (@CerebralWizard) May 6, 2024

District wise weather prediction in Karnataka for May 7

IMD said that hailstorm is expected at isolated places with Heavy Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places over Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara. Hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places with heavy rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at some places over Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara. Heavy Rain and thundershowers are also very likely to occur at some places over Kodagu, Mysuru and Mandya.

District wise weather prediction in Karnataka for the week ending May 10 | IMD

Meanwhile light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru 2 Rural , Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Vijayanagara and Tumkur districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over remaining districts of the State.

Disruption of Electricity, traffic flow and damage to Kuccha and unsecured structures are likely in areas weher heavy rains are expected. IMD has suggested people to stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible, take safe shelters. IMD has also suggested to strictly not take shelter under trees and not lie on concrete floors and also to not lean against concrete walls. Further, its ideal that people unplug electrical, electronic appliances and immediately get out of water bodies, Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity and last but not the least drive safely.