Bengaluru Weather Update May 6: Rain Tones Down Impact Of Heat Wave Bringing Major Relief To Residents | Unspalsh

Bengaluru: Unlike how it was a couple of days ago, when unexpected rain had brought a very brief respite from scorching heat in Bengaluru, rainfall has again brought in a breather on May 5. However, this time the entire week Bengaluru is expected to experience rainfall diffusing the impact of extreme heat wave the city and the entire Karnataka is battling since over 100 days now. On May 6, as per Indian Meteorological department, maximum temperature is expected to range between 37 to 39°C in Bengaluru. Minimum temperature is expected to fall up to 24.2°C. Over all in Karnataka, Kalaburagi will continue to experience the highest maximum temperature at 44.2°C.

Karnataka: May 6 IMD forecast | IMD

Karnataka Weather prediction

IMD expects heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Ballari districts. Apart from that, there is a possibility of thunderstorm to occur with rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka on 6 th & 7 th and over North Interior Karnataka on 7 th May 2024. Light to moderate Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Tumkur districts. Remaining districts of the state will experience dry weather.

Karnataka: May 6 IMD forecast | IMD

IMD's expected impact of thunderstorm, lightning and Gusty wind.

1) Disruption of Electricity

2) Disruption of traffic flow

3) Damage to Kuccha and unsecured structures

IMD precautions and advice in the backdrop of expected thunderstorm

1) Stay indoors

2) close windows & doors

3) Avoid travel if possible

4) Take safe shelters

5) Do not take shelter under trees

6) Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. 

7) Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances

8) Immediately get out of water bodies.

9) Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity

10) Drive carefully