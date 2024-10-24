Navi Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Murders Live-In Partner Under Alcohol Influence In Panvel; Accused Previously Served Time For Wife's Murder

Representative Image

A 55 year old man has been arrested by Panvel Taluka police for murdering his live in partner, over the influence of alcohol. The deceased is the wife of the late brother of the accused. In the year 2008, the accused had killed his wife for which he was in jail till five years back. After coming out, he started staying with the widow of his elder brother.

The accused identified as Kamlya Rago Nirguda was arrested by the Panvel Taluka police on Tuesday night just after the murder.

"The police Patil of Tower wadi where the incident happened informed us that the a lady is fallen unconscious after her partner hit her with something," Assistant police inspector Archana Kudale from Panvel Taluka police station said.

The officer further said that the accused Nirguda was there at the location while the deceased Shanivari Goma Nirguda (45) laid there unconscious. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The deceased with whom the accused was in live in relationship was the wife of his late brother, police said.

The accused was arrested under sections 103 - Murder of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita ( BNS) and 302 - murder of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday. According to police the deceased was hit by a sharp object which led to her death.

The accused at the time of the crime was found by the police to be under influence of alcohol. According to police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he murder the lady. The police are still verifying if the accused is out on bail or has finished his conviction.