Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy's murder case, was taken to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka, on Monday night after complaining of back pain, where doctors advised him to undergo surgery. In the videos, he is doing rounds on social media, and he can be seen getting mobbed upon his arrival at the hospital.

Darshan was brought to the hospital under heavy security, where the doctors performed an MRI scan to identify the cause of his back pain. According to a report in One India, the actor had complained of experiencing back pain for a while, and jail authorities ensured he received the necessary medical attention. Later, after the checkup, he was brought back to jail.



In a hearing on Tuesday, Darshan's lawyer stated that the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery for his back pain. Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the prosecution to submit a medical report on his condition. The court has now postponed the hearing on Darshan's bail plea to October 28.

Earlier, Darshan had approached the Karnataka High Court for bail on October 14, 2024, after his plea was denied by the trial court.

The trial court said, "If Darshan is released on bail, there is every chance that he will tamper with the prosecution witnesses. He may also threaten the witnesses."

The statement was made about the allegation that Darshan had paid money to destroy the evidence in the murder of Renukaswamy on June 8.

Darshan earlier confessed to torturing Renukaswamy. According to the 3,991-page chargesheet, Darshan told the cops that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck.

It all began when Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Pavithra Gowda, allegedly sent lewd messages to the actress, which enraged Darshan, who was Gowda's live-in partner.