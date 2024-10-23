 Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKarnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)

Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)

In June, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested with his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and the others in the murder case of Renukaswamy.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy's murder case, was taken to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka, on Monday night after complaining of back pain, where doctors advised him to undergo surgery. In the videos, he is doing rounds on social media, and he can be seen getting mobbed upon his arrival at the hospital.

Darshan was brought to the hospital under heavy security, where the doctors performed an MRI scan to identify the cause of his back pain. According to a report in One India, the actor had complained of experiencing back pain for a while, and jail authorities ensured he received the necessary medical attention. Later, after the checkup, he was brought back to jail.

Check it out:

Read Also
'Renukaswamy Is Back': Darshan Murder Case Victim's Father Announces Birth Of Grandson
article-image

In a hearing on Tuesday, Darshan's lawyer stated that the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery for his back pain. Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the prosecution to submit a medical report on his condition. The court has now postponed the hearing on Darshan's bail plea to October 28.

FPJ Shorts
JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts
JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin & Other Leaders Pose For Family Photo At Kazan Expo Center
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin & Other Leaders Pose For Family Photo At Kazan Expo Center
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza

Earlier, Darshan had approached the Karnataka High Court for bail on October 14, 2024, after his plea was denied by the trial court.

Read Also
PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail
article-image

The trial court said, "If Darshan is released on bail, there is every chance that he will tamper with the prosecution witnesses. He may also threaten the witnesses."

The statement was made about the allegation that Darshan had paid money to destroy the evidence in the murder of Renukaswamy on June 8.

Darshan earlier confessed to torturing Renukaswamy. According to the 3,991-page chargesheet, Darshan told the cops that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck.

It all began when Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Pavithra Gowda, allegedly sent lewd messages to the actress, which enraged Darshan, who was Gowda's live-in partner.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Felt Betrayed': Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Accuses Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Of Removing Her...

'Felt Betrayed': Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Accuses Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Of Removing Her...

Vettaiyan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Online

Vettaiyan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Online

'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam...

'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam...

Did Tamannaah Bhatia Just CONFIRM Shraddha Kapoor's Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Did Tamannaah Bhatia Just CONFIRM Shraddha Kapoor's Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Malayalam Actor Bala Gets Married For 3rd Time, Reveals New Bride Is His 'Relative'

Malayalam Actor Bala Gets Married For 3rd Time, Reveals New Bride Is His 'Relative'