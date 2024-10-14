PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail

As Kannada actor Darshan continues to be in a jail in Karnataka after being accused in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case, a fan dressed up as a teddy bear and waited outside the jail to meet him on Monday. He also carried a placard stating that fans were waiting for Darshan's return.

A photo of the fan, identified as Kartik from Shivamogga, has now gone viral in which he can be seen wearing a yellow teddy bear costume. He stood outside the Bellary jail in Karnataka with a placard that had photos of the actor pasted on it along with the words, "We will waiting for you...Love you boss (sic)".

He reportedly also tried to enter the jail premises to meet Darshan but he was denied entry due to stringent visitation rules and heavy security.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) rejected the bail pleas of both Darshan and his accomplice, Pavithra Gowda, in the Renukaswamy murder case on Monday, October 14.

In June, Darshan reportedly hired his fans to abduct Renukaswamy, who sent lewd messages to his partner, Pavithra, and brutally thrashed him. The victim's body was found in a drain in Bengaluru and investigation revealed that Darshan too had assaulted Renukaswamy along with others before he died.

According to the 3,991-page chargesheet, Darshan admitted to the cops about torturing Renukaswamy. The actor, however, mentioned that the victim was "already tired" and "looked like he was assaulted" by the time Darshan and Pavithra reached the former's farmhouse, where Renukaswamy was held captive.

Darshan confessed that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck. He then made Pavithra hit him with her footwear, post which, he ordered Renukaswamy to fall at her feet and apologise, which he did.