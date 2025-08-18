Uorfi Javed's Cat Attacks Her; Actress Gets Cut On Face, Starts Bleeding

Instagram: Uorfi Javed

Actress and influencer Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story recently to inform her fans that her cat attacked her and she has got a cut on her face. In the picture shared by Uorfi, we can see that she has got a cut just below the eyes, and she is bleeding. The Traitors' winner also shared a video in which she is seen playfully shouting at the cat.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Uorfi said, "Cat parents can you related? Was just sitting on the sofa and my cat randomly came and strached me (accidentally) (sic)." Check out the picture below...

In the video, she shouts at the cat and says, "Yeh kya kiya tumne. Bahot badtamiz hogaya hai (What have you done? You have become very rude)."

Uorfi Javed Removes Fillers From Her Face

A few days ago, Uorfi shared on Instagram that she is removing fillers from her face. During the process, her face got swollen, and the video of the same had gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

Uorfi Javed Shows

Uorfi started her journey with daily soaps and starred in some famous TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and others. But, she became a household name after her started making appearences wearing bold and unique outfits.

She was recently seen in the reality show The Traitors India and she won the show. Currently, there are no shows or films officially announced featuring Uorfi.

Uorfi Javed Relationship

A few days ago, during an interview with Mashable India, Uorfi had revealed that she is in a relationship. The actress had said, "Vo yaha ka nahi hai, vo Delhi ka hai. My boyfriend is 6'4. Kitna hi long distance hai, 2 ghante ki hi flight hoti hai. Every weekend I am there. Vaha par paps agye toh vo bhaag jayega (He’s not from here, he’s from Delhi. My boyfriend is 6'4". No matter how long-distance it is, it’s just a two-hour flight. I’m there every weekend. If the paps show up there, he’ll run away)."