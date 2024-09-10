 Kannada Actor Darshan CONFESSES To Torturing Renukaswamy: 'Kicked Him On Chest, Assaulted Him With Tree Branch'
Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa, who is currently jailed in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case, has finally confessed to torturing the late fan before he succumbed to his injuries. Darshan stated that he kicked and assaulted Renukaswamy and even asked partner Pavithra Gowda to hit him with slippers.

According to the 3,991-page chargesheet, Darshan admitted to the cops about torturing Renukaswamy. The actor, however, mentioned that the victim was "already tired" and "looked like he was assaulted" by the time Darshan and Pavithra reached the former's farmhouse, where Renukaswamy was held captive.

Darshan confessed that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck. He then made Pavithra hit him with her footwear, post which, he ordered Renukaswamy to fall at her feet and apologise, which he did.

article-image

"I saw the obscene photos sent by Renukaswamy, scolded him and kicked him again," Darshan told the cops, according to the chargesheet.

Darshan also admitted that he gave Rs 40 lakh to an accomplice named Pradosh to "handle the matter" after Renukaswamy succumbed to the torture and his injuries.

article-image

What is the Renukaswamy murder case?

It all began after Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Pavithra Gowda, allegedly sent lewd messages to the actress, which enraged her live-in partner, Darshan. To teach him a lesson, Darshan asked his men and a bunch of fans to kidnap Renukaswamy and torture him to the extent that he would not bother Pavithra again.

On June 9, the mangled body of Renukaswamy was recovered from a drain in Bengaluru and post-mortem reports revealed that he was thrashed and electrocuted before being murdered. The private parts of the deceased were electrocuted and his chest bones were completely broken when his mortal remains were discovered, police said.

article-image

After his body was dumped in the drain, some parts were also "eaten by dogs", cops said.

