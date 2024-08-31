Kannada Actress Malashree Calls Murder Accused Darshan Thogudeepa 'Great Man' Amid VIP Treatment Row: 'I Believe In Justice'

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, was recently transferred to Bellary jail following the controversy over a viral photo showing him smoking in the jail garden and allegedly receiving VIP treatment.

Amid this, Kannada actress Malashree extended her support to Darshan and called him a 'great man.' Speaking to the media recently, she said that she believes in justice and God.

"It was Darshan who introduced my daughter Aradhana to the industry through the film Kaatera; so my daughter Aradhana and I will be forever grateful to Darshan. The love shown by Darshan cannot be forgotten," she added.

Read Also 7 Prison Officials Suspended For Allowing Actor Darshan To Smoke & Drink Coffee In Bengaluru Jail

She thanked Darshan for giving her an opportunity to act in the Kaatera movie. "He is such a great man. As far as I know, Darshan is a very good man, a gentleman. Darshan has taken very good care of me when he is with me. I love the respect and care he gives to others," she added.

The veteran actress stated that she is not aware of Renukaswamy's incident but believes that it will turn out well for Darshan.

Read Also Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda.

The same day, Pavithra was also arrested in the murder case. Later, 15 others were arrested by the police.

According to the autopsy report of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, he was killed by Darshan and his associates, which revealed that he died due to shock and hemorrhage.