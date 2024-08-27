 Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMurder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral

Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral

Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy's murder case, was seen receiving VVIP treatment after a viral photo of him from Bengaluru jail went viral.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy's murder case, was recently seen relaxing in the garden area of Bengaluru jail, holding a mug and smoking a cigarette. He was accompanied by rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and another inmate, manager Nagaraj.

The actor, who was lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, has been transferred to Bellary jail following the controversy over a viral photo showing him smoking and allegedly receiving VVIP treatment.

Check out the photo:

Read Also
Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In...
article-image

According to PTI, Home Minister G Parameshwara said inmates were allowed to move from one barrack to another and it is captured in the CCTVs. "So, action was taken against prison officials."

FPJ Shorts
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
EPFO Faces Pressure From Pensioners' Body EPS-95 For ₹7,500 Minimum Pension And Full Medical Coverage
EPFO Faces Pressure From Pensioners' Body EPS-95 For ₹7,500 Minimum Pension And Full Medical Coverage
Indian Housing Prices Surge 12% In Q2 2024: Report Highlights Steady Demand And Growth Across Major Cities
Indian Housing Prices Surge 12% In Q2 2024: Report Highlights Steady Demand And Growth Across Major Cities
Mumbai: CCTV Video Shows Thief Entering House Of Marathi Director Swapna Waghmare, Stealing ₹6,000 Before Pet Cat Awakens Family
Mumbai: CCTV Video Shows Thief Entering House Of Marathi Director Swapna Waghmare, Stealing ₹6,000 Before Pet Cat Awakens Family

"Nine officials have been suspended, they will be replaced. Even the Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent have been suspended, also others who have helped Darshan and group by supplying them with chairs, coffee, cigarettes...all these things have been captured in CCTV, based on that all of them have been suspended," he said.

Read Also
7 Prison Officials Suspended For Allowing Actor Darshan To Smoke & Drink Coffee In Bengaluru Jail
article-image

The inquiry is in progress, the Minister said, adding, an IPS officer will be appointed for further probe. "Based on the findings given by the officer, we will have to find some permanent solutions. After going through the report, we will do it," he said.

According to insiders, Darshan is reportedly enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in jail and is pleased with his treatment. His prison setup reportedly includes chairs for sitting and chatting, suggesting he is receiving preferential treatment.

Why was Darshan arrested?

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda.

The same day, Pavithra was also arrested in the murder case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In...

Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In...

'Painful To See Him Under Pressure': Malayalam Actress Shweta Menon REACTS To Mohanlal's Resignation...

'Painful To See Him Under Pressure': Malayalam Actress Shweta Menon REACTS To Mohanlal's Resignation...

'We Loved Him...': Vicky Kaushal Was REJECTED For Broker's Role In Vidya Balan's Ghanchakkar,...

'We Loved Him...': Vicky Kaushal Was REJECTED For Broker's Role In Vidya Balan's Ghanchakkar,...

Himanshi Parashar Roped In For Maddam Sir 2? Actress Says THIS (Exclusive)

Himanshi Parashar Roped In For Maddam Sir 2? Actress Says THIS (Exclusive)

Govinda Attends Dahi Handi Utsav 2024 With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'I Prayed To God That...'...

Govinda Attends Dahi Handi Utsav 2024 With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'I Prayed To God That...'...