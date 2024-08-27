Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy's murder case, was recently seen relaxing in the garden area of Bengaluru jail, holding a mug and smoking a cigarette. He was accompanied by rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and another inmate, manager Nagaraj.

The actor, who was lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, has been transferred to Bellary jail following the controversy over a viral photo showing him smoking and allegedly receiving VVIP treatment.

Check out the photo:

According to PTI, Home Minister G Parameshwara said inmates were allowed to move from one barrack to another and it is captured in the CCTVs. "So, action was taken against prison officials."

"Nine officials have been suspended, they will be replaced. Even the Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent have been suspended, also others who have helped Darshan and group by supplying them with chairs, coffee, cigarettes...all these things have been captured in CCTV, based on that all of them have been suspended," he said.

The inquiry is in progress, the Minister said, adding, an IPS officer will be appointed for further probe. "Based on the findings given by the officer, we will have to find some permanent solutions. After going through the report, we will do it," he said.

According to insiders, Darshan is reportedly enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in jail and is pleased with his treatment. His prison setup reportedly includes chairs for sitting and chatting, suggesting he is receiving preferential treatment.

Why was Darshan arrested?

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda.

The same day, Pavithra was also arrested in the murder case.