 'Chest Bones Broken, Shocks Given To Private Parts': Chargesheet Reveals Darshan & Aides Tortured Renukaswamy Before Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Chest Bones Broken, Shocks Given To Private Parts': Chargesheet Reveals Darshan & Aides Tortured Renukaswamy Before Murder

'Chest Bones Broken, Shocks Given To Private Parts': Chargesheet Reveals Darshan & Aides Tortured Renukaswamy Before Murder

A photo has also surfaced in which Renukaswamy can be seen sitting on the floor in tears, allegedly showing him being tortured before he breathed his last

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that Renukaswamy was assaulted and tortured brutally by Kannada actor Darshan, actress Pavithra Gowda and others, before his death. The Karnataka Police recently submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy's kidnap and murder case and it details several gruesome and shocking details about his death.

According to several media reports, the chargesheet read, "After being assaulted by Darshan and his gang, Renukaswamy's chest bones were broken. There are a total of 39 injury marks all over his body. There is also a deep cut on the victim's head."

Reports also stated that Darshan and his aides gave electric shocks to Renukaswamy's private parts to jolt him awake when he passed out from pain after being assaulted.

Read Also
Kannada Actress Malashree Calls Murder Accused Darshan Thogudeepa 'Great Man' Amid VIP Treatment...
article-image

"After committing the murder, Darshan and the other accused used their influence and money to dispose of the body and attempted to destroy evidence. They also tried to frame other individuals to escape charges," the chargesheet further mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)

Renukaswamy's viral photo

A photo has also surfaced in which Renukaswamy can be seen sitting on the floor in tears, allegedly showing him being tortured before he breathed his last. However, The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of the viral picture.

According to IANS, the photo was found on the phone of Darshan's aide Pavan and were collected as evidence by the police department. However, cops have not issued any official statement on it yet.

Read Also
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In...
article-image

Earlier, the autopsy report of Renukaswamy had also revealed several horrifying details about his murder. His death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries he sustained, reported PTI.

Renukaswamy was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9. He was reportedly kidnapped and murdered as per the instructions given by Darshan.

A report in India Today had mentioned that the photos taken by crime branch team shows black and blue marks on Renukaswamy's back, arms and chest. The post-mortem report of the 33-year-old also indicated that he suffered a ruptured testicle after he was kicked. One of his ears was also missing, and his mouth was mutilated and broken. Reportedly, some parts of Renuka Swamy's body were 'eaten by dogs'.

Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 12 in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's close friend, on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women...

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women...

Selling Sunset Season 8 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Selling Sunset Season 8 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Jannat Zubair Flaunts ₹3 Lakh Luxury Dior Handbag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

Jannat Zubair Flaunts ₹3 Lakh Luxury Dior Handbag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

Sector 36 Trailer Review: Vikrant Massey Fails To Convince As A Psycho Killer

Sector 36 Trailer Review: Vikrant Massey Fails To Convince As A Psycho Killer

Shah Rukh Khan's Fan From Jharkhand Waits Outside Mannat For 35 Days, Refuses To Leave Until He...

Shah Rukh Khan's Fan From Jharkhand Waits Outside Mannat For 35 Days, Refuses To Leave Until He...