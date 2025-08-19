'Yeh Toh Kisaano Jaisa Gareeb Khaana Khaate Hai': The Bengal Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Reveals He Didn't Like Maharashtrian Food

Vivek Agnihotri / Pallavi Joshi

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is married to actress Pallavi Joshi, who is a Maharashtrian. Recently, in an interview with Curly Tales, the couple spoke about their food habits. When Vivek was asked if Pallavi introduced him to Maharashtrian dishes that he likes a lot, the actress spoke in between and revealed that the filmmaker used to call Maharashtrian food 'gareebo ka khaana'.

Pallavi revealed, "Maharashtrian dishes ka main batati ho. Main jo bhi banati thi, inko kuch bhi pasand nahi aata tha, because he used to think 'yeh kya gareebo ka khana khaate ho?'. That's all he ever told me because Marathi food is so simple, saare vegetables sirf saute karte hai and khaate hai. 'Yeh gareebo ka khana hai', he kept telling me throughout my life, and that's exactly what he is eating now because he has realised the benefits of that food. (Let me tell you about Maharashtrian dishes. Whatever I made, he did not like it at all because he used to think, 'Do you eat poor people's food?'. That's all he ever told me because Marathi food is so simple, we just saute all the vegetables and eat)."

Vivek Agbihotri Explains Why He Felt Maharashtrain Food Is 'Gareebo Ka Khaana'

He stated, "Main aaya tha Delhi se, waha toh butter chicken, kebab, tandoori, wahi khana chalta hai masale wale, upar ghee. Ab yeh keh rahi hai, varan bhaat khao. Nayi nayi shaadi hui thi, maine kaha chalo khaate hai varan bhaat. Varan mein namak tak toh hota nahi hai, woh bhi upar se daalna padhta hai, nimbu bhi upar se daalna padhta hai. Fir kadi khao; mujhe laga kadi mein upar ghee hoga, laal mirchi hogi. Marathi logo ki kadiyan health food jaise hoti hai. Teesra yeh problem hai, jo dete hai thoda thoda dete hai. Now, I understand that the concept is don't waste. Par Dilli mein agar koi aadmi chicken khaa raha hai, aur 2-3 piece phek na de toh raees hie nahi hai woh (I came from Delhi, where they eat butter chicken, kebab, tandoori, the food has masala, and there is ghee on top. Now she is saying eat varan bhaat. We were newly married, so I said let's eat varan bhaat. But, there's no salt in varan, it has to be added, lemon also has to be added. Then she said eat kadhi; I thought there would be ghee on top, and there would be red chilli in the kadhi. But, Marathi people's kadhi is like healthy food. Third problem is, they serve in small quantities. Now, I understand that the concept is don't waste. But in Delhi, if someone is eating chicken and doesn't throw 2-3 pieces, then he is not rich)."

Here's How Netizens Reactedhttps://x.com/NIKHILP58500670/status/1957721687962841459

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Maharashtrian Food

However, the filmmaker further praised the Maharashtrian food and said, "Ab main uss culture se aaya, so mere liye cultural shock hogaya. Maine kaha yeh toh kisaano jaisa gareeb khaana khaate hai. But, dheere dheere, she adapted to more North Indian food. Par ab main nahi khaata woh sab khaana. Ab main inki (Pallavi) tarah simple khaana khata hoon. I think that is the best way to eat. Jo Maharashtrian thaali hoti hai na, bahot economical, very healthy aur very good thaali (I came from that culture, so it was a cultural shock for me. I said that these people eat poor food like the farmers. But slowly she adapted to more North Indian food. But now I don't eat all that food. Now I eat simple food like her (Pallavi). I think that this is the best way to eat. The Maharashtrian thaali is very economical, very healthy and very good thaali)."

The Bengal Files Release Date

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his next film The Bengal Files which is slated to release on September 5, 2025. The trailer of the movie was launched in Kolkata on Saturday, but the event was stalled due to a ruckus at the venue.