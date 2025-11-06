Ananya Panday To Play Katrina Kaif's Younger Sister In Tees Maar Khan 2? Here's What Director Farah Khan Has To Say

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has hinted at bringing back her hit film Tees Maar Khan with Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday. The talked about it during the latest episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show Two Much, where Farah and Ananya appeared as guests.

Farah said that direction satisfies her creative instincts and need for control and added that she still fondly remembers working on Tees Maar Khan.

"Tees Maar Khan made 65 crores, 15 years ago. It’s a Gen Z cult film. In fact, when fans are asked which movie should have a part two, they always say Tees Maar Khan," Farah said.

During the conversation, Twinkle asked Farah about the sequel to the Akshay Kumar-starrer. Ananya Panday, showing her enthusiasm, asked playfully, "Can I be in it?" Farah responded with her trademark humour, saying, "Yes, you can be in it. You can be Katrina’s younger sister."

The original Tees Maar Khan, released in 2010, was a heist-comedy featuring Akshay as the charming conman and Katrina as the female lead. The film, directed by Farah, combined quirky humour, over-the-top action, and entertaining twists, making it a commercial success at the box office. It earned around Rs 65 crore in India and, over time, gained a cult following, particularly among younger audiences who appreciated its fun and energetic storytelling.

Despite mixed critical reviews at the time, the film’s unique style, catchy music and performances helped it remain a favourite among fans even years after its release.

Released in 2010, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Aarya Babbar, Raghu Ram, Ali Asgar and Aman Verma among others. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani, Chunky Pandey had cameo appearances in Tees Maar Khan.