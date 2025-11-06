 Miss Universe Controversy: Thai Director Cries While Apologising For Calling Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch 'Dumb'
Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil issued a tearful public apology after his heated confrontation with Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch at the Miss Universe 2025 sashing ceremony sparked global outrage and contestant walkouts, prompting the Miss Universe Organisation to intervene and reaffirm its commitment to respect and professionalism

Just weeks before the grand finale of Miss Universe 2025, the global pageant world was shaken by an explosive confrontation between Miss Grand International (MGI) president Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch. What began as a routine sashing ceremony in Bangkok quickly turned into a viral scandal- but days later, Nawat returned to the stage, this time with an apology that drew equal parts sympathy and scrutiny.

The confrontation that sparked global backlash

On November 4, during a livestreamed pre-pageant event, Nawat publicly reprimanded Bosch for reportedly skipping a sponsor photoshoot to attend a Telemundo segment. When Bosch tried to explain, he interrupted her sharply, commanding contestants to “sit down if they wanted to continue the contest.” The tense exchange led Bosch to leave the venue, with several contestants walking out in solidarity.

The incident went viral within hours, with fans and former titleholders calling out the lack of respect shown to Bosch. Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig even voiced her support online, praising Bosch for standing up for herself “with strength and grace.”

Nawat’s emotional apology

Amid mounting criticism, Nawat appeared before contestants and the press days later during a welcome event in Bangkok- visibly emotional and fighting back tears. Holding a microphone and pausing several times, he said in Thai, “If anyone feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected, I apologise to everyone. I especially apologise to the girls who were present- around 75 of them.”

In a separate livestream shared on his official social media channels, the Thai director said he had “no idea how big the issue would become” and accepted responsibility for his tone. He added that Miss Universe CEO Mario Búcaro would soon arrive in Thailand to help restore a professional and safe environment for all participants.

The Aftermath

While Nawat’s apology was appreciated by some, others criticised it as damage control after global backlash. The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) confirmed an internal investigation and imposed temporary restrictions on his participation in the remaining events.

Despite the controversy, the MUO has assured that the Miss Universe 2025 finale will proceed as scheduled on November 21 in Thailand, under renewed commitments to transparency, respect, and women’s empowerment.

