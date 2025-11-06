Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video

Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded (Screengrab) | YouTube/Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 6, met champions of the Women's Cricket World Cup at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The video of PM Modi’s interaction with women cricketers was released on Thursday morning.

During the meeting, everybody in the room, including PM Modi broke into laughter after hearing Harleen Deol’s question. Deol asked the Prime Minister about his skincare routine.

After hearing the question, PM Modi started laughing loudly and said, “ Mera iss vishay par zyada dhyaan nahi gya tha (I have never paid attention to this.) Continuing the discussion further, all-rounder Sneha Rana said that, there is a glow on PM Modi’s skin due to love he received from the people of the country.

Agreeing to Rana, PM Modi said, “It is a great strength. It has been 25 years as the head of the government. It is a long time. When you get so many blessings, it has a lot of effect.”

On November 2, India’s women cricket team scripted history by winning their maiden World Cup. Notably, the Indian women’s cricket team reached two one-day international (ODI) World Cup finals in 2055 and 2017. However, they could not cross the victory line.

In the 2025 World Cup final played at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil stadium, the Indian women’s team defeated the South African women by 52 runs.

After losing the toss, India was asked to bat first. The Indian women's team set the target of 299 runs for South Africa. Opener Shafali Verma, who came as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, smashed a brilliant 87 runs, setting the tone for India’s innings.

Deepti Sharma continued her consistency in the middle order, adding a vital 58 runs. South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of their bowlers, claiming three wickets for 58 runs.

Chasing 299 in a high-pressure final, South Africa at one time was on track to chase down the total, but ultimately fell short, getting bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt stood tall with a magnificent century, scoring 101. Showing her all-around skills, Sharma picked up five wickets. At 12:00 AM, Harmanpreet's final catch made Team India world champions.

Shortly after India’s victory, PM Modi in his X post had congratulated the Harmanpreet-led team. The Prime Minister called it "a spectacular win" that showcased "great skill and confidence."